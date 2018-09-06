Register
22:33 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wisconsin teenager heading home with his grandmother is handcuffed by police after local tell officers he robbing her

    WATCH: US Cops Detain Teen Riding in Car with Grandma, Thinking He's Robbing Her

    © Screenshot/ Wauwatosa Police Department
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A Wisconsin teenager heading home with his grandmother on Sunday found himself in handcuffs after two locals told officers from the Wauwatosa Police Department assumed he was actually robbing his grandma and her friend.

    Akil Carter was sitting in the back of a blue Lexus with his grandmother and family friend in the front when police pulled the vehicle over. The group had just left church and were driving to Carter's grandmother's house.

    Officers were initially tipped off to the churchgoers at roughly 11:50 a.m. local time on Sunday when a couple flagged them down and told them that "there were two black guys robbing a lady in a blue Lexus," Wisconsin news station WISN reported.

    After directing the vehicle to pull over, officers instructed the teenager to exit the car with his hands up. Police footage obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel later shows the 18-year-old Carter being directed to sit in the back of a police cruiser while handcuffed. Officers then proceed to ask him several questions regarding his relationship to the two women in the car.

    ​"I'm guessing what this sounds like is a really big misunderstanding," an officer tells Carter. "I'm not exactly quite sure what's going on… but the officers actually… the reason we stopped you is somebody told them something about what was going on in that car."

    When asked who was driving the car, Carter said it was his grandmother's friend and that his grandmother was sitting in the front passenger seat.

    Moments later, a second officer nears the cruiser and informs his partner that Carter is "good." The footage from the cruiser camera ends with officers reiterating that he was cuffed and questioned because of a "misunderstanding." Carter was inside the cruiser for roughly six minutes.

    Wisconsin man accused of stealing his own car while trying to refill parking meter
    © Screenshot/Corvontae Davis
    ‘Stereotyping'? Wisconsin Man Accused of Stealing His Own Vehicle (VIDEO)

    Additional dashcam footage captured a conversation between an officer and Carter's grandmother, detailing the moments after Carter was asked to exit the Lexus and stand to the side.

    "Is everything okay?" the officer asked Carter's shocked grandmother. She quickly responded by saying that Carter was her grandson.

    After the officer explained the situation and recounted the tip they'd previously received, the grandmother told the officer the tipster had jumped to conclusions. "I'm sure he saw two old, white ladies in a car with a black kid and he made some assumptions," she responded.

    When officers explained that the couple who'd reported the incident were black, she responded, saying, "Oh my God. Then it's even worse."

    It was also reported that officers on the scene did remove their department-issued handguns from their holsters. They did so on the basis that a possible violent crime was being committed, Wauwatosa Police Captain Brian Zalewski said in a statement to WISN.

    Stun guns are opened during their assembly at Taser International, Wednesday, June 30, 2004, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Taser International announced a $1.8 million contract to provide stun guns to military personnel.
    © AP Photo/ Roy Dabner
    ‘You Need to Get Off the Police Force': Ohio Police Investigating Officer Who Used Stun Gun on 11-Year-Old

    Zalewski stressed that the firearms remained pointed toward the ground and not at Carter. "The officers acted professional during the entire interaction," he said.

    According to the Journal Sentinel, Carter's family has obtained legal representation and submitted a document preservation demand to the police department regarding any files related to the weekend traffic stop.

    "After we take a look at whatever basis they have for stopping and harassing this family, we will be able to comment further," Joy Bertrand, a lawyer for the family, told the outlet. "Once we take a look at those documents, we will have further comment."

    Wauwatosa police are looking for the couple who reported the incident in order to get a formal statement. When officers returned to find the pair, they'd already left the area.

    Related:

    Medical Helicopter Crashes in Northern Wisconsin, Killing Three - Reports
    Blast Hits Wisconsin Refinery: Six People Injured
    Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Breastfeeds in Campaign Ad (VIDEO)
    US Federal Court Reportedly Sentences Wisconsin Gun Thief to 14 Years in Prison
    Native Americans to Address Key Tribal Issues at Annual Conference in Wisconsin
    Tags:
    handcuffs, grandmother, teenager, Church, Wauwatosa Police Department, Wisconsin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse