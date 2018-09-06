Two People Dead, 5 Injured in Bank Shooting in Cincinnati - Reports

The suspected gunman is among the deceased, local media reported.
According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the gun violence occurred at 9.10am in the lobby and the loading dock area.
@CincyPD UPDATE: active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. Call received at 9:10am. Five victims injured, three dead. Suspect is dead. Three or four officers responded and engaged the shooter. pic.twitter.com/AlRP6wTANw— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) 6 сентября 2018 г.
The motive of the shooter has not been named yet.
