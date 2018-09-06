Register
    First lady Melania Trump attends the 6th Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention (FPBP) Summit at Health and Human Service in Rockville, Md., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018

    Melania Trump Roasted on Social Media for Back-To-School Question

    US
    The first lady welcomed students back to school with an uplifting tweet, but she likely didn't expect to receive torrents of sarcastic remarks with numerous references to school killings and her husband Donald Trump's contentious figure.

    This week, which marks the start of a new academic year, Melania Trump posted what was intended to be an inspirational address to students. "Will you strive to #BeBest?" the first lady inquired, referring to her awareness initiative that focuses on a range of children's issues.

    However, instead of giving shout-outs to the FLOTUS, vitriolic "individual voices" trolled her and her husband, President Trump, claiming that the greatest accomplishment this year would be "not to get shot."

    This comes amid an ongoing heated public debate over gun control in the United States, provoked by a long series of mass shootings across the country.

    Ambulance Alabama
    © AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
    Seven US Teenagers Injured in Alabama Shooting at Party Venue - Reports

    In one of the most brutal incidents this year, a 17-year-old gunman killed 10 people and left 10 more injured at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 18. This came following an even more rampant shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, in which 17 people were killed by a former 19-year-old student.

    According to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a "mass shooting" as an incident in which four or more persons are shot or killed, the US has seen as many as 246 mass shootings in 2018 as of September 6 compared to 346 the year before.

