Melania Trump Roasted on Social Media for Back-To-School Question

This week, which marks the start of a new academic year, Melania Trump posted what was intended to be an inspirational address to students. "Will you strive to #BeBest?" the first lady inquired, referring to her awareness initiative that focuses on a range of children's issues.
However, instead of giving shout-outs to the FLOTUS, vitriolic "individual voices" trolled her and her husband, President Trump, claiming that the greatest accomplishment this year would be "not to get shot."
Students – as you head #BacktoSchool, think about what you wish to accomplish this year. You have so much power in your individual voices. Will you strive to #BeBest?— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 4 сентября 2018 г.
Not to get shot?— Character Matters 🇺🇸 (@HuskerSteve2) 5 сентября 2018 г.
Most of the students I know #1 priority is not to get shot. #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/77T15JE6FB— Mary Force (@mary4ce) 5 сентября 2018 г.
Strive not to be killed by a deranged man who should never have had access to a gun.— Leila Pavelic (@loverofsnark) 5 сентября 2018 г.
Shame on you for supporting your husband for president knowing very well he’s mentally incapacitated. Your greed knows no bounds. Bob Woodward is helping save the country.— B-Magic 💪🌸 (@Brasilmagic) 5 сентября 2018 г.
This year I want to see the president removed from office!— Jim M (@JimMNewYork) 4 сентября 2018 г.
Truth pic.twitter.com/iNaJ4Bgila— Michele🇺🇸#Traitor Trump🗽🗽 (@Michele60178944) 5 сентября 2018 г.
This comes amid an ongoing heated public debate over gun control in the United States, provoked by a long series of mass shootings across the country.
In one of the most brutal incidents this year, a 17-year-old gunman killed 10 people and left 10 more injured at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 18. This came following an even more rampant shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, in which 17 people were killed by a former 19-year-old student.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a "mass shooting" as an incident in which four or more persons are shot or killed, the US has seen as many as 246 mass shootings in 2018 as of September 6 compared to 346 the year before.
