White House Preparing New Counterterrorism Strategy - DHS Secretary

"A bold new counterterrorism strategy that will put our enemies on notice and lay out a path to victory against them" will soon be released by the White House, Nielsen said Wednesday, as quoted by the Government Executive media outlet.
The homeland security secretary added that her department was launching a new program to fight transnational criminal organizations as well.
The homeland security secretary added that "America’s unipolar moment" was "at risk" as the "hostile nation-states, terrorists, and transnational criminals" were threatening the US way of life.
Nielsen stressed the importance of cyberdefense in ensuring the security of the country.
