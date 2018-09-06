White House Preparing New Counterterrorism Strategy - DHS Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House is working on new strategies to counter terrorism and organized crime, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said at George Washington University’s Center for Cyber Homeland Security.

"A bold new counterterrorism strategy that will put our enemies on notice and lay out a path to victory against them" will soon be released by the White House, Nielsen said Wednesday, as quoted by the Government Executive media outlet.

READ MORE: US Cuts $300 Million in Aid to Pakistan Over Failure to Tackle Terrorists

The homeland security secretary added that her department was launching a new program to fight transnational criminal organizations as well.

© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda US Officers at Incirlik Air Base Accused of Terrorist Ties, Sued by Turkish Lawyers

Nielsen pointed out that terrorists and organized crime groups were no longer operating in limited geographic areas, but were spread around the world, so the strategy to counter them had to be adjusted accordingly.

The homeland security secretary added that "America’s unipolar moment" was "at risk" as the "hostile nation-states, terrorists, and transnational criminals" were threatening the US way of life.

Nielsen stressed the importance of cyberdefense in ensuring the security of the country.