Register
03:26 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Department of Justice

    US Justice Department Looks Into Social Media 'Stifling’ Free Speech

    © Flickr/ Drew Douglas
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A statement published on Wednesday said that the US Justice Department will meet with the attorneys general to discuss social media platforms failing to remain impartial and battle the spread of disinformation.

    Justice Department spokesman Devin O’Malley said that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions set up the meeting on September 25 "to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms."

    Twitter
    © AFP 2018 / Leon Neal
    Twitter Suspends 4,000 Accounts Allegedly Linked to Russian Internet Research Agency – CEO
    In a House of Representatives hearing this Wednesday, Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR), chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, accused Twitter of making "mistakes" that, he said, minimized Republicans’ presence on the social media site, a practice conservatives have labeled "shadow banning." “Multiple members of Congress and the chairwoman of the Republican Party have seen their Twitter presences temporarily minimized in recent months, due to what you have claimed was a mistake in the algorithm,” Walden added.

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey denied the allegations, saying that Twitter “don’t consider political viewpoints, perspectives, or party affiliation in any of our policies or enforcement decisions. Period. Impartiality is our guiding principle.” 

    However, he agreed that recently the company had failed to provide the intended impartiality, and because of a mistake in the algorithms 600,000 accounts were filtered out from the search and latest results, including some of the members of Congress. According to Dorsey, the mistake has been fixed.

    The lawmakers remained skeptical about whether the social media can stop the spread of disinformation. The Senate intelligence committee that had been looking into allegations that Russia was influencing the US public opinion throughout Trump’s presidency, stated in a separate hearing that Congress might need to act.

    Twitter app on a mobile phone
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    Twitter’s Claim as Free Speech Platform May Be Fraudulent

    Dorsey and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said they were working hard to prevent a repeat of 2016 during the alleged Russian influence. “We’ve removed hundreds of pages and accounts involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior — meaning they misled others about who they were and what they were doing," Sandberg told the committee.

    Lawmakers also criticized Alphabet Inc, the owner of Google, for not sending its top executive to the Senate to testify. As a result, Google was represented in the hearing room by an empty chair. 

    READ MORE: Twitter Won't Grant Donald Trump Immunity

    The executives of Facebook and Twitter were called to testify in Congress and also were criticized by Donald Trump for repressing conservative voices. In his interview for the Daily Caller ahead of hearings, Trump accused social media of being "super liberal."

    Related:

    Twitter Suspends 4,000 Accounts Allegedly Linked to Russia – CEO
    Twitter Won't Grant Donald Trump Immunity
    Twitter Puzzled as Vietnam Claims McCain Helped 'Heal the Wounds of War'
    Tags:
    Russiagate, Censorship, Free Speech, Justice Deparment, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse