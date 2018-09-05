Trump Says Might Shut Down Federal Government Over Border Security

"If it happens, it happens," Trump told reporters according to a pool report. "If it's about border security, I'm willing to do anything. We have to protect our borders. If we don't protect our borders our country isn't going to be a country, so if it's about border security I'm willing to do what has to be done."
Trump have repeatedly pledged to build a wall on the southern border in order to stop illegal migration, as well as human and narcotics trafficking, building the wall was one of the president's key pre-election promises.
