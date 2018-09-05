Trump Says Might Shut Down Federal Government Over Border Security

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would be willing to shut down the federal government if the funding fight comes down to money for a border wall.

"If it happens, it happens," Trump told reporters according to a pool report. "If it's about border security, I'm willing to do anything. We have to protect our borders. If we don't protect our borders our country isn't going to be a country, so if it's about border security I'm willing to do what has to be done."

Previously Trump already threatened to "shut down" the federal government if Democrats in Congress refuse to support his administration's demands on border security and the wall on the border with Mexico.

Trump have repeatedly pledged to build a wall on the southern border in order to stop illegal migration, as well as human and narcotics trafficking, building the wall was one of the president's key pre-election promises.