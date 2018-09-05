Register
    In this Aug. 31, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, N.C. President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, suggesting the embattled official should have intervened in investigations of two GOP congressmen to help Republicans in the midterms. Trump tweeted Monday that “investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.”

    Trump Says Might Shut Down Federal Government Over Border Security

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would be willing to shut down the federal government if the funding fight comes down to money for a border wall.

    "If it happens, it happens," Trump told reporters according to a pool report. "If it's about border security, I'm willing to do anything. We have to protect our borders. If we don't protect our borders our country isn't going to be a country, so if it's about border security I'm willing to do what has to be done."

    US first lady Melania Trump poses for a picture at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Twitter Slams Trump Over 'Chain Migration' as Melania's Parents Granted US Citizenship
    Previously Trump already threatened to "shut down" the federal government if Democrats in Congress refuse to support his administration's demands on border security and the wall on the border with Mexico.

    READ MORE: 'Not Now, Not Ever': Mexico's Leader Responds to Trump's Border Wall Remark

    Trump have repeatedly pledged to build a wall on the southern border in order to stop illegal migration, as well as human and narcotics trafficking, building the wall was one of the president's key pre-election promises.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
