Register
14:54 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trump Meets With Supporters in Pensilvania

    Twitter Won't Grant Donald Trump Immunity

    © Sputnik/ Katelyn Oaks
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Donald Trump's personal Twitter account has already become a pop culture phenomenon. The US president frequently uses the platform to scold his perceived enemies or express views on international and domestic issues. However, kicking him off Twitter isn't out of the question, Twitter executives say.

    Twitter senior managers haven't ruled out banning US President Donald Trump from the popular social media platform. Although bellicose tweets by some politicians can be newsworthy, the company's speech policy "is not a blanket exception for the president or anyone else," Twitter's legal and policy chief, Vijaya Gadde, said in an interview with the news outlet Politico.

    In the same interview, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted he received phone notifications for Trump's tweets. However, Dorsey said he would ride the fence when asked whether he would ban Trump for possibly violating Twitter practices. "We have to balance it with the context that it's in," he said. "So my role is to ask questions and make sure we're being impartial, and we're upholding consistently our terms of service, including public interest."

    READ MORE: Twitter CEO to Testify Before House Committee in September

    In early January, Twitter said in a statement on its corporate blog that blocking a world leader from the platform or deleting their tweets would "hide important information" from people. "It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions."

    The US president is a well-known Twitter enthusiast, who runs both an official and a personal account. The latter is an endless source of controversial comments, often targeted at media persons and foreign politicians, which immediately make international headlines.

    Last month, he called his former political aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, "wacky and deranged" after she claimed she heard a tape in which Trump utters the N-word.

    In a viral all-caps post in July, Trump threatened his Iranian counterpart, President Rouhani, with "consequences the likes of which" few countries have ever suffered before. This came after Rouhani warned Trump that a war with Iran would be "the mother of all wars."

    All this, not to mention Trump's past war of words with North Korea and recent attacks on the FBI and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

    On Wednesday, Jack Dorsey will take part in congressional hearings alongside Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg on their platforms' content practices and transparency efforts amid perceived concerns about anti-conservative biases and foreign election interference.

    Twitter
    CC0
    Twitter Disavows Shadow Banning, But Facts Say Otherwise

    This comes after a Vice report claimed in July that Twitter was censoring accounts of Republican politicians, limiting their visibility in search results. Twitter denied the allegations and ascribed the alleged shadow banning to a "glitch," while admitting that it may have affected more Republicans than Democrats.

    The FBI has launched an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Russia has been accused of trying to sway the vote in favor of Republic candidate Donald Trump, including by using fraudulent Facebook pages and Twitter accounts. Both Russia and Donald Trump have dismissed the accusations, claiming that no evidence of so-called "meddling" has been provided.

    Related:

    Twitter Weighs in on Aretha Franklin's Homegoing Service
    Slick Willie's Back: Twitter Goes Nuts Over Bill Clinton Oggling Ariana Grande
    Twitter Ablaze as Meghan McCain Rips Donald Trump Without Naming Him at Eulogy
    Twitter Suspects 'Uninvited' Ivanka Trump of Texting During McCain's Funeral
    Tags:
    investigation, election meddling, Facebook, Twitter, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse