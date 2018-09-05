Register
10:03 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian Federation flag flies above the Russian embassy in Washington, DC.

    Russian Embassy Worried Over Reports of Nikulin's Health in US Detention

    © AFP 2018 / Mario TAMA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy said Wednesday it was concerned over reports of the psychological state of Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin, accused by the US authorities of hacking social networks.

    "We are seriously concerned with the media reporting possible problems with Evgeny Nikulin’s 'mental condition'. If this is the case, all the blame for deterioration of his health falls on the US authorities," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

    The Russian diplomats said, citing the media reports and Nikulin's lawyer, that the Russian citizen was "restricted in walks, not allowed to call his relatives."

    READ MORE: Russian Citizen Nikulin Accused of Hacking Pleads Not Guilty in US Court

    "As we know from the press, even during his two-year detention in a Prague prison, his defense disclosed information that the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation had offered Evgeny Nikulin an extradition to the US, where he was expected to discredit [US PResident] Donald Trump’s election campaign through the media by claiming to have hacked the DNC servers. In exchange for this perjury, he was promised to be cleared of all charges, a monetary compensation and American citizenship," the embassy said.

    The diplomats added, citing Nikulin's lawyers, that the special services had tried to influence him psychologically so that he would "strike a deal with the U.S. intelligence services."

    "As we can see now, student Maria Butina, who was arrested on groundless charges, has to suffer similar methods," the embassy pointed out.

    The diplomats criticized the recent statement of [defense lawyer] Arkady Bukh, who suggested that the Russian embassy could pose a threat to Nikulin. They pointed out that the lawyer had earlier told them about his concerns regarding his clients' well-being in the United States.

    READ MORE: Russian National Nikulin to Appear in US Court Over Hacking Charges

    "The Embassy closely monitors the situation with the rights of imprisoned Russian citizens in the US We will continue this work, paying zero attention to all kinds of taunts and innuendos," the diplomats said.

    However, Bukh told Sputnik that his words had been "somewhat misinterpreted" by the US media.

    "In fact, I confirm once again that I did tell the [Russian] embassy that I have no trust in the US system regarding the psychiatric care, especially state-funded. I told them that at the time, and I stand by my words. I really believe that Nikulin might end up, as they [the Embassy] put it, 'healed to death'," the lawyer said.

    Bukh added that he did not say that the embassy might pose a threat to Nikulin.

    "This is the way the US media interpreted it during the interview. I have a lot of positivity, a lot of trust toward the Russian Embassy and Russia, in particular. But the threats against a client in highly publicized, high profile cases are quite prominent," the lawyer said.

    Bukh added that such threats could come from different sides: from the US government, but also from other interested parties.

    "At the same time, I have no accusations, grievances or any reasons to think badly of the Russian Embassy," the lawyer stressed.

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Russian National Nikulin Says FBI Urged to Lie About Hacking Democrats' Servers
    In 2016, Nikulin was arrested in the Czech Republic on a US warrant for allegedly hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and the Formspring online services. Nikulin was also charged with Internet fraud in Russia in 2009. Moscow and Washington both requested Nikulin’s extradition on the same day. The Czech court ruled both requests legal, leaving the decision to the country's Justice Minister Robert Pelikan, who satisfied the US request.

    Nikulin pleaded not guilty to the US charges against him.

    Butina was detained in the United States in mid-July on suspicion of espionage and pleaded not guilty during court hearings. The judge ruled that she should be arrested. Her next hearing is scheduled for September 10.

    Related:

    Russian National Nikulin Not Considering Plea Deal With US Govt in Hacking Case
    Russia's Nikulin 'Combative' With US Marshals in Jail, No Escape Attempt
    Tags:
    embassy, health, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse