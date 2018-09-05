Register
03:32 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    McKenna Denson speaks out at monthly fast-and-testimony meeting in Arizona and calls out her alleged abusers in front of congregants.

    Colorado Woman Accuses Former Mormon Leader of Rape in Chapel (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/NewNameNoah
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    A Colorado woman suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over allegations of a sexual assault spoke at a monthly fast-and-testimony meeting in Arizona on Sunday and called out her alleged abuser in front of congregants.

    McKenna Denson, who was enrolled at Utah's Provo Missionary Training Center (MTC) in the 1980s, alleges that Joseph Bishop, who at the time served as the program's president, raped her in a secret basement room at the facility in 1984.

    During the two minutes Denson had at the pulpit, she recalled the day of her assault and announced that several Mormon leaders had worked together to cover up Bishop's alleged crimes.

    ​"The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are covering a sexual predator that lives in your ward," Denson says in the video. "His name is Joseph Bishop. He was the MTC president in 1984 when he raped me in the basement of the MTC."

    Boy Scouts of America
    CC0
    Mormon Church Severs Century-Old Ties With Boy Scouts

    Two seconds later, Denson is approached by a man in a gray suit, who suggests she cut her testimony short and speak with officials after the meeting. After another man moves toward Denson, she puts her foot down, saying, "No. No. I have more to say."

    "In order to keep the church safe, we need to hold sexual predators accountable, whether they are pedophiles or whether they are rapists like Joseph Bishop," she says, before the man in the gray suit eventually escorts her off the stage.

    A second video posted on the NewNameNoah YouTube channel shows Denson outside of the Arizona church, telling another man who appears to be Bishop's son, "Your dad raped me at the MTC."

    ​The man quickly replies, saying, "Yeah, right." Denson later urges the man to "listen to the audio."

    The Colorado resident previously tracked down Bishop in Arizona in 2017 and confronted him about the alleged attack. In that recorded conversation, Bishop said he couldn't recall the assault, but apologized and confessed to other incidents, ABC News reported.

    Following the confrontation, Denson took to Facebook to say that Bishop was indeed in the audience, and that it was his son, Steven, who called for church officials to interrupt her testimony.

    Two Radical Mormon Polygamous Towns Found Guilty of Discrimination
    © AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer
    Two Radical Mormon Polygamous Towns Found Guilty of Discrimination

    Eric Hawkins, a spokesperson for the church, issued a statement to Utah news station Fox 13, explaining the matter.

    "Once each month, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participate in a worship service that includes an opportunity for members to share their testimonies of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and His gospel," the statement reads. "It is disappointing that anyone would interrupt such a worship service to bring attention to their own personal cause."

    "Recording and posting of these disruptions on social media to seek public attention and media coverage, sadly, shows an unfortunate lack of respect for others. We respectfully request that those with personal grievances find other means to communicate their messages than disrupting the sanctity of a worship service," the release added.

    Denson's confrontation comes weeks after a judge threw out many of the claims of her lawsuit because the statute of limitations had expired. She only had four years to file sexual assault charges against Bishop from the time the alleged incident occurred.

    The ruling did, however, allow a claim against the church for fraud to proceed, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The fraud claim relates to fellow Mormon leaders presenting Bishop as a "safe and trustworthy leader."

    Related:

    Three US Mormon Missionaries Injured in Belgium Attacks
    Alleged US Mormon Spies Detained Outside St. Pete
    Mormon Missionaries’ Russian Kidnap Story Made into Movie
    Russian court rejects U.S. Mormon couple's adoption request
    Tags:
    Sexual Assault, Rape, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Utah, Colorado, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse