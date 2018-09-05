Mattis Calls Woodward’s Book 'Product of Rich Imagination'

The US defense secretary called "fiction" the Washington Post reporter’s passage about himself and his words about Trump having the understanding of "a fifth- or sixth-grader."

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mattis said that "the idea that I would show contempt for the elected Commander-in-Chief, President Trump, or tolerate disrespect to the office of the President from within our Department of Defense, is a product of someone's rich imagination."

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik 'Fabricated Stories': White House Responds to Woodward's New Book on Trump

The Watergate reporter, Bob Woodward, wrote in his upcoming book "Fear: Trump in the White House" that at the National Security Council Meeting on January 19 Trump questioned the US government spending as well as the significance of the US military presence on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the Post’s account of the book, Mattis after the meeting "was particularly exasperated and alarmed," saying that the President acted like – and had the understanding of – “a fifth- or sixth-grader.”

Mattis outlined in his statement that "responsible policymaking in the real world is inherently messy," and that it is essential to “challenge every assumption to find the best option.” He also mentioned that he had always welcomed the open debate and the competition of ideas that “yielded significant results." He mentioned the near destruction of the Daesh* forces along with NATO allies, repatriation of US service member remains from North Korea and the improvement of the US armed forces as examples.

READ MORE: Trump Wanted to 'F***ing Kill' Assad After 2017 False Flag Chem Attack – Reports

“Our defense policies have also enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress,” Mattis added.

Bob Woodward’s book is set to released on September 11. It has already been criticized by the White House officials as being no more than a series of "fabricated stories," while Trump called it "a con on the public" in his tweets.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL, is a terrorist group banned in the US, Russia and many other countries.

