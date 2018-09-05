Tropical Storm Gordon Could Become Hurricane Before Landfall, NHC Warns

Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens as it heads to the North-Central US Gulf Coast, the US National Hurricane Center reported.

The US National Hurricane Center reported that additional strengthening of the Tropical Storm Gordon is possible, which means that the storm could become a hurricane before its landfall along the North-Central US Gulf Coast on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm #Gordon Advisory 10: Gordon Strengthens a Little as it Heads Toward the North-Central Gulf Coast. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2018

NHC reported that Gordon was some 90 miles (145 kilometres) south of Mobile, Alabama. There is a hurricane warning issued for the city. Maximum susteined winds were estimated to be 10 mph (110km/h)

Previously, NHC issued a hurricane warning for the territory from the mouth of the Pearl River eastward to the border between Alabama and Florida. The center also said that Gordon is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge to parts of the central Gulf Coast.