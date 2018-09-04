'Fabricated Stories': White House Responds to Woodward's New Book on Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A new book by veteran journalist Bob Woodward about the Trump administration scheduled for release on September 11 contains fabricated stories, many from disgruntled employees, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad," Sanders said.

The statement said Democrats and their allies in the press know the policies of US President Donald Trump are working, and no one would be able to beat him in the 2020 election.

Chief of Staff John Kelly is also quoted in the statement as saying, "this is another attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration's many successes."

Kelly also denied a quote attributed to him in the book in which he allegedly called Trump an "idiot."

The Washington Post reported earlier on Tuesday that Woodward's book, "Fear," is based on hundreds of interviews with first-hand witnesses and members of the administration, as well as meeting notes, personal diaries and government documents.

Woodward reportedly sought an interview with Trump on numerous occasions but did not get one until after the book was complete. According to an audio recording of the conversation, Trump called Woodward in August, after the book was completed, to say that he wanted to participate.