Register
22:49 GMT +304 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

    'Fabricated Stories': White House Responds to Woodward's New Book on Trump

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A new book by veteran journalist Bob Woodward about the Trump administration scheduled for release on September 11 contains fabricated stories, many from disgruntled employees, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad," Sanders said.

    The statement said Democrats and their allies in the press know the policies of US President Donald Trump are working, and no one would be able to beat him in the 2020 election.

    White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, left, reacts as he and first lady Melania Trump listen to U.S. President Donald Trump speak during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    'We're in Crazytown': New Book Claims Kelly Called Trump an 'Idiot'
    Chief of Staff John Kelly is also quoted in the statement as saying, "this is another attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration's many successes."

    Kelly also denied a quote attributed to him in the book in which he allegedly called Trump an "idiot."

    The Washington Post reported earlier on Tuesday that Woodward's book, "Fear," is based on hundreds of interviews with first-hand witnesses and members of the administration, as well as meeting notes, personal diaries and government documents.

    READ MORE: Protest Disrupts Trump Supreme Court Pick's Senate Hearing (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Woodward reportedly sought an interview with Trump on numerous occasions but did not get one until after the book was complete. According to an audio recording of the conversation, Trump called Woodward in August, after the book was completed, to say that he wanted to participate.

    Related:

    Trump to Chair UN Security Council Meeting on Iran - US Envoy to UN
    US Lawmakers Urge Trump's Office to Redouble Efforts to Reunite Migrant Families
    Trump to Host Meeting on 'Global Challenge' During UN General Assembly - Envoy
    How India Courts Trump's Latin Neighbors, Pursues Ties in US Backyard
    Tags:
    book, Bob Woodward, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse