'We're in Crazytown': New Book Claims Kelly Called Trump an 'Idiot'

The US president was reportedly quick to mock members of his administration and was considering a violent solution to the standoff with North Korea.

A new upcoming book penned by veteran journalist Bob Woodward reveals that Trump’s own chief of staff called the US president an idiot, The Washington Post reports.

"He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had," Kelly said during a small group meeting, according to an excerpt from the book published by the newspaper.

Other revelations contained in the soon to be unveiled book include Trump insulting prominent government officials like former national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Attorney General Jeff Sessions or that one month into his presidency, Trump actually asked the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, to present a plan for a preemptive military strike against North Korea.

At another point, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis referred to the president as "a fifth- of sixth-grader," after Trump questioned the US military presence on the Korean Peninsula.

These revelations immediately sent ripples across social media as Twitter users jumped on the opportunity to voice their opinion on Donald Trump and his presidency.

The White House did not immediately comment on this development.