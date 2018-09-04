Register
04 September 2018
    US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 20, 2018

    US Lawmakers Urge Trump's Office to Redouble Efforts to Reunite Migrant Families

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - After the US President Donald Trump misled the American people about the consequences of his zero-tolerance immigration policy, his administration must redouble efforts to reunite migrant families, dozens of lawmakers said in a letter.

    "We urge you to redouble the Administration’s efforts to close this cruel chapter in the Trump Administration’s history and reunite these families immediately," the letter, addressed to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and other senior officials, said.

    The lawmakers added that it was shocking that the federal government has been unable to resolve this human tragedy with all the means at their disposal.

    "We demand immediate answers and accountability from an administration that tore families apart without any consideration for its destructive consequences," Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Lujan Grisham said in the letter.

    Detainees are seen outside tent shelters used to hold separated family members, Friday, June 22, in Fabens, Texas. The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough
    © AP Photo / Matt York
    Trump's Request to Expand Detention of Migrant Children Reportedly Rejected
    The letter was sent by US Congressman Steny Hoyer and about 20 members of the Hispanic Congressional Caucus. In addition to Nielsen, the letter was also addressed to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

    Nearly 2,700 migrant children were separated from their parents during the implementation of the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy at the US border with Mexico. The decision was meant to deter illegal migration into the United States. However, in July, US President Donald Trump ordered a halt to the separations after widespread public criticism in response to the practice. The administration, however, missed a court-ordered deadline to reunite the families.

