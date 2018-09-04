Trump to Host Meeting on 'Global Challenge' During UN General Assembly - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump plans to hold a high-level meeting to address "a global challenge" and chair a Security Council session on a vital regional issue during the upcoming UN General Assembly, the US Mission to the United Nations said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Haley announced that President Trump intends to host a high-level meeting of heads of state and heads of government on a global challenge and chair a session of the Security Council on an important regional issue when he visits New York for UN General Assembly High-Level Week," the release said.

Haley is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT) to provide more details about Trump’s participation in the UN General Assembly, which opens on September 18 and runs through September 25.

READ MORE: Trump's Envoy Warns Neither Israel Nor Palestine Will Like US Peace Plan

In September, during the 73rd UN General Assembly session, which is held annually in New York, all member nations will be united for discussions. The assemble will last for three months with the general debate beginning on September 25.