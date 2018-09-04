Trump Warns Syrian Government Against Operation in Idlib Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump warned the Syrian government as well as Russia and Iran against the Syrian army's possible offensive in the rebel-held province of Idlib.
President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018
Idlib province is one of Syria's de-escalation zones and a remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country. The situation in the province has recently escalated with Moscow and Damascus suggesting that militants are planning to stage a false-flag chemical attack against civilians there to frame the Syrian government.
