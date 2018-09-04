Tropical Storm Gordon Expected to Make Landfall Along US Gulf Coast as Hurricane

The US National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for the territory from the mouth of the Pearl River eastward to the border between Alabama and Florida as the Tropical Storm Gordon is to make its landfall along the Gulf Coast. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes its landfall on Tuesday night.
Find more information on local impacts from #Gordon at @NWSMiami @NWSKeyWest @NWSMobile @NWSNewOrleans and at https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn. pic.twitter.com/HhqIIDhUPh— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2018
Also, a hurricane watch was posted for coastal areas of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida, which means that there is a possibility of the hurricane conditions within the next 48 hours.
NHC also announced that Gordon is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge to parts of the central Gulf Coast.
