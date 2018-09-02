Register
21:37 GMT +302 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Barack Obama wipes away tears from his eyes as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 5, 2016, about steps his administration is taking to reduce gun violence.

    Not All Democrats Welcome 'Surrogate' Obama to Push Midterm Campaign

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster, File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Although some of the former president’s party members wouldn’t say no to working jointly with him during the campaign, some say the general Democratic strategy might thereby get disrupted, citing Obama’s well-known personage.

    Former US President Barack Obama, who has in recent time kept a rather low profile,  is now poised to hit the road ahead of the November midterms and campaign for the Democrats in a number of swing states, along with those narrowly won  by Trump, The Hill reported.

    Most importantly, though, he is expected to rally the electorate and motivate Democrats across the country to go out and vote, thereby handling a problem that Democrats woke up to in the 2016 presidential elections.

    Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks at the memorial service of U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) at National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    WATCH: G.W. Bush Passes Something to Michelle Obama During McCain’s Funeral

    The former head of state will attempt to get things back on track by first taking the floor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday, and thereafter travel around California, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania, a person familiar with the matter told The Hill. 

    Although the former president still enjoys popularity among the country’s Democratic camp, especially African-Americans, Democrats are raising concern that the high-profile figure entering the political arena ahead of the midterms might, however, inadvertently distract Democrats from their strategy and even, effectively, activate conservatives and Trump supporters.

    One of these is Sen. Jon Tester (Mont.), along with Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.).

    “We’re not going to use any surrogates. Surrogates are fine but we don’t need them. The race is myself and Matt Rosendale and that’s the way we want to keep it,” Tester told The Hill, referring to his GOP challenger.

    Asked if she thought Obama would show up in North Dakota, Heitkamp said: “Nope, no,” going on to explain:

    Reality Leigh Winner with her cat
    © Photo: everipedia.com
    ‘Vicious’ Trump Justice Department Ramps Up Obama-Era Tactics in Reality Winner Case

    “He threatened to campaign against me once so I don’t think he’s coming out there.” 

    There are also fears that Obama’s part in the campaign might play into the current president’s hands.

    “Trump wants nothing more than a foil. He knows he can activate the other side," a source familiar with Obama's intentions noted, adding that the former head of the country is “going to be involved this fall in a very Obamaesque, smart way.”   

    Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), the chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), said the party welcomes Obama’s help, dwelling on his joint fundraiser for the DSCC last year, but noted that the decision rests with individual candidates to decide whether to invite him to their states or not.

    READ MORE: Trump Reportedly Greenlights Use of Cyberattacks Scrapping Obama-Era Directive

    According to the Hill, Democratic sources say Obama will campaign with Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (Pa.) in Pennsylvania.

    “We look forward to campaigning with him, we hope, in the fall. I hope to. I don’t know what the schedule will be,” Casey said. 

    Meanwhile, there is a heated debate around Obama’s endorsement lists, which he started to issue in early August: some Democrats, interestingly, with Casey among them, have not yet received Obama’s seal of approval, namely those who currently have a Senate seat in pro-Trump states. However, sources say a greater number of endorsement lists will come along in the next two months.

    The 2018 United States midterm elections will be held mostly on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, thereby marking the middle of Republican President Trump’s term in office.  All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be up for vote.

    Related:

    Trump Rescinds Obama-Era Rule for GMO Crop Use in Natural Wildlife Refuge
    Tony Podesta, Obama Lawyer Under Investigation After Mueller Referral
    Trump Accused of 'Treason' for Doing What Bush, Obama Were Praised for – Analyst
    'A Big Hoax': Trump Slams Collusion Hunt, Asks Why Obama Didn't Raise Concerns
    Tags:
    electorate, Senate vote, campaign, election, midterms, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse