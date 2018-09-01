Register
18:02 GMT +301 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian flag flies at half mast at the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California (File)

    Consulate Closures, Seized Docs, Sanctions: US-Russia Relations Over Past Year

    © AFP 2018 / Josh Edelson
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    The negative trend in relations between Washington and Moscow started in 2014, but the last year has been one of the worst in terms of the deterioration of diplomatic ties. Sputnik has gathered the facts about the steps that the two states have taken over the course of the year.

    In the Spirit of Parity

    One year ago, on September 1, the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco was closed under order from US authorities. The order came after Moscow had demanded that "parity" must be reached in the respective numbers of diplomatic personnel between the two states and required that the US reduce its presence in Russia to 455 employees. The demand came in response to the US expelling 35 Russian diplomats half a year earlier.

    Washington didn't hesitate to respond and, also citing "parity," demanded that Russia reduced the number of its consulates in the US so that both countries would be equal in that regard, too. The US ordered the Russian Consulate in San Francisco and trade missions in New York and Washington to cease their activities and shut down. Spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Russia Maria Olson expressed hope that it would help prevent the negative trend in relations and would facilitate restoring good relations.

    READ MORE: Russian Consulate in San Francisco Stops Functioning at Washington Demand

    US authorities gave the staff of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco a two days' notice to move out, which was hardly enough time for the employees to gather documents, so a significant portion was left behind. Despite the constant flow of protest notes from the Foreign Ministry, Russian diplomats were not allowed to collect the archive themselves; it was only returned two months later.

    Moscow heavily lambasted the move, accusing Washington of violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as diplomatic documents are inviolable and the host country can't seize them under any circumstances.

    Sweep Up of the West Coast

    The next blow to diplomatic relations between the countries came in March 2018, when the US expelled 60 diplomats and closed the general consulate in Seattle, the last consulate on the American West Coast, in response to Moscow's alleged involvement in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK. This time, however, Russian diplomats were prepared for the tight schedule to move out.

    READ MORE: Russian Diplomats Leave Seattle After Closure of Consulate General, Residence

    Russia responded reciprocally by expelling the same number of American diplomats (including Olsen, who had hoped for an improvement in relations) and closed the US Consulate in Saint-Petersburg. But one difference remained — US consulates were still present in all parts of Russia, but residents of the US West Coast in need of the services of Russian consulates were left without a choice but to take an expensive trip to East Coast.

    What's Happening to the Closed Consulates?

    Despite the fact that the US revoked the consular status of the San Francisco and Seattle buildings, they still legally belong to Russia. However, its diplomats are barred from entering the buildings and are only allowed to check the state of the structures from outside. However, US representatives freely entered the buildings in Seattle and San Francisco just days after Russian diplomats had abandoned them. They claimed that they were merely checking if they had actually been evacuated.

    READ MORE: Moscow Calls US Actions at Seattle Diplomatic Facilities Violation of Int'l Law

    The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman slammed the searches as yet another violation of the Vienna Convention, as consulate buildings can't be searched without permission by the owner, which had not been given. The US State Department noted that the consulates' status had been revoked and that they thus no longer could be considered protected under the convention. Moscow has been considering addressing a US court to demand the return of the Russian property, but these plans are still in the process of discussion.

    Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that the return of the Russian property should be among the first crucial steps in mending relations between Moscow and Washington. However, the matter has still not been raised by the US. On the contrary, Washington introduced new sanctions against Russia in August.

    Related:

    FBI Arrests More Alleged Russian Nationals – Consulate
    FBI Arrests Four Russian Citizens on Money Laundering Charges - Consulate
    Russian Consulate Sweep in Seattle Crosses ‘Red Line’ – Moscow
    Russian Consulate General in Seattle Closed, State Department Notified
    Russian Consulate in Seattle Closes on US Order
    Russian Envoy to US: National Flag Will Be Fluttering Above Closed Consulate
    Tags:
    US-Russian relations, bilateral relations, Consulate General, Saint Petersburg, San Francisco, Seattle, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse