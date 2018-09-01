Nearly Half of Americans Dissatisfied With Trump’s Job Performance - Daily Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A daily poll by Rasmussen Reports on Friday put the approval rating of President Donald Trump at 48 percent, a monthly average that seemed to please the US leader.

"The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance," the poll said.

© AP Photo / Richard Drew Trump Unveils Plan to Split Dept. of Interior Into 12 'Unified' Entities

Fifty percent said they were not satisfied with how the president did his job. Thirty-five percent said they "strongly approved" and 42 percent "strongly disapproved" of his performance.

"Rasmussen Poll just came out at 48% approval rate despite the constant and intense Fake News. Higher than Election Day and higher than President Obama. Rasmussen was one of the most accurate Election Day polls!" Trump tweeted.

READ MORE: Trump Reportedly Planned to Buy National Enquirer's Dirt on Him

This gave him a Presidential Approval Index rating of —7, with the percentage of those speaking favorably of his work in August ranging from 46 percent to 50 percent.