Nearly Half of Americans Dissatisfied With Trump’s Job Performance - Daily Poll

"The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance," the poll said.
"Rasmussen Poll just came out at 48% approval rate despite the constant and intense Fake News. Higher than Election Day and higher than President Obama. Rasmussen was one of the most accurate Election Day polls!" Trump tweeted.
This gave him a Presidential Approval Index rating of —7, with the percentage of those speaking favorably of his work in August ranging from 46 percent to 50 percent.
