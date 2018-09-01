Register
01:48 GMT +301 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.

    US Public Pay Tribute to John McCain on Capitol Hill

    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thousands of people came to Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Friday to pay tribute to the late US Senator John McCain.

    The ceremony in the US capital was the highlight of a week of tributes to the veteran and 35-year veteran of Congress who served in both the House of Representatives and the Senate before succumbing to a rare form of brain cancer on August 25 at the age of 81.

    Rain briefly poured down as McCain's coffin draped in the US flag was carried up the steps to the Capitol Rotunda, where he lay in state on Friday. McCain's coffin was rested on the same catafalque that had supported Abraham Lincoln's remains as senior members of Congress, his longtime friends, political allies and occasional foes paid tribute to his controversy-filled life.

    Thousands of people came to Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Friday to pay tribute to the late US Senator John McCain
    © Sputnik /
    Thousands of people came to Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Friday to pay tribute to the late US Senator John McCain

    His wife of 38 years, Cindy, appeared to be praying through much of the service.

    "We gather to mourn a great loss and celebrate a great life," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

    READ MORE: 'Classless': Reports that Sarah Palin not Invited to McCain Funeral Hit Nerve

    McCain, who had suffered years of torture as a prisoner of war during was opposed to the widespread use of torture by the US government during President George W. Bush's so-called Global War on Terror in the first decade of this century.

    In his passion for the causes he espoused, McConnell recalled, McCain always "relished the fight."

    Thousands of people came to Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Friday to pay tribute to the late US Senator John McCain
    © Sputnik /
    Capitol Hill in Washington, DC

    However, the Senate Majority leader continued, McCain endured to become "a generational leader in the US Senate… This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced… He would fight tooth and nail for his vision of the common good… He had America's fighting spirit," McConnell said.

    Vice President Mike Pence said McCain shared his passions for tax reform and limited government.

    "We respect his service to our country," the vice president said.

    READ MORE: McCain Honored in Arizona State Capitol as Week of Tributes Begins

    Pence represented the Trump administration at the funeral. However, President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly clashed with McCain over the past three years, did not attend. McCain fiercely opposed Trump's rise in the national Republican Party but was unable to do anything to prevent it.

    Capitoll Hill, Washington, DC
    © Sputnik /
    Capitoll Hill, Washington, DC

    "On behalf of a grateful nation we will forever remember that… John McCain served his country honorably," Pence said.

    Ordinary people shared in the solemn atmosphere of the occasion.

    "I came here because I am also a Vietnam veteran. I did not know Senator McCain personally, but I respect him," Marine Corps Veteran Stephen Patten from California told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: UK MP Says NATO HQ Should Be Named After Late US Senator John McCain

    The ceremony was "very moving and unifying… A lot of people of different levels came here for one purpose," he said.

    Navy veteran Chris Wiber said McCain would remain a national inspiration.

    "I graduated Naval Academy 14 years after the Senator. I think our country may learn on his example," Wiber said.

    The late senator sponsored punitive sanctions on Russia and had a reputation as a hawk for promoting a hard-line interventionist foreign policy and military engagement to the very end. He was a bitter critic of Trump on the issue and opposed the US president's calls to improve relations with Russia.

    Capitoll Hill, Washington, DC
    © Sputnik /
    Capitoll Hill, Washington, DC

    McCain, who served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and had the latest defense spending bill named after him, became the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, but lost the race for the US presidency to Barack Obama.

    On Saturday, McCain's funeral will pass the Vietnam Memorial on the National Mall a formal service will be held at Washington National Cathedral where his two long-time political opponents former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will both speak at his request.

    READ MORE: Remembering John McCain — "The Maverick" of the Senate

    Related:

    McCain’s Passing, China’s US Influence Ops, Syrian-Iranian Military Deal
    'Classless': Reports that Sarah Palin not Invited to McCain Funeral Hit Nerve
    McCain Honored in Arizona State Capitol as Week of Tributes Begins
    UK MP Says NATO HQ Should Be Named After Late US Senator John McCain - Reports
    Russian National to Act as Pallbearer for McCain – Reports
    Tags:
    tribute, funeral, John McCain, Washington, DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse