Register
00:25 GMT +301 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Department of Justice

    DC Lobbyist for Ukraine Pleads Guilty in Rare FARA Prosecution

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A lifetime Washington lobbyist pleaded guilty to criminal charges relating to the Foreign Agents Registration Act on August 31. The individual worked on behalf of Ukrainian interests from 2014 to 2017 to illegally influence US policy, according to court documents.

    Sam Patten confessed to US prosecutors that he did not register under FARA, a regulation requiring US persons to tell the government when they are conducting lobbying efforts on behalf of foreign countries. The news was first reported by Bloomberg on Friday.

    "W. Samuel Patten knowingly and willfully acted as an agent of a foreign principal, to wit, the Opposition Bloc (a Ukrainian political party) and its members, without registering with the Attorney General," according to court documents filed in the District of Columbia Friday. The finding of criminal guilt under FARA is just the fourth time an individual has been successfully prosecuted or criminally charged with violating the law since 1966, Sputnik has learned.

    Paul Manafort, exjefe de campaña de Donald Trump
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Rick Gates Testifies That Manafort Worked to Help Ukraine ‘Enter the EU'

    While there are criminal penalties for violating the federal disclosure law, the law's existence is known to a relatively small number of people. As a result, the DOJ's FARA task force seeks "to obtain voluntary compliance," official US Justice Department documents show.

    The DOJ's record of enforcing FARA largely aligns with the notion that failure to comply with FARA does not entail criminality. Instead, the DOJ "usually sends a letter advising the person of the existence of FARA and the possible obligations thereunder." In the "vast majority" of cases, the individual either registers under the statute or convinces the Justice Department that FARA does not apply to them, according to the department.

    The law is "not well known outside the legal/lobbying community," DOJ says. Furthermore, the law is a malum prohibitum measure, the department notes, which means that conduct in violation of the law is unlawful because it violates a statute, not because it is undertaken with an evil intent.

    However, when "agents" consciously violate FARA and fail to register under it, or fail to respond to the DOJ's letters, then the DOJ alerts the FBI of the matter. All in all, there have been only three instances of someone being successfully prosecuted or charged under the law since 1966. On Friday, Patten's guilty plea marked the fourth time someone was charged with criminally violating the law, which would seem to indicate Patten skirted FARA intentionally.

    President Putin chairs meeting on army modernization
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Putin Orders Russian Justice Ministry to Keep a Register of Foreign Agent Media

    "As part of his work for Company A, Patten violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by contacting members of the United States legislative and executive branches as well as the media," the charge sheet states, adding that "the activity was to promote the interests of Foreigner B and the Opposition Bloc to influence United States policy."

    He also worked to place op-eds in newspapers within the US on behalf of his client, according to court documents.

    At a court hearing Friday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson spoke about how rare it is for someone to be prosecuted under foreign lobbying statutes, CNN reports.

    Specifically, the judge spoke about how there is no sentencing guideline for this type of case and how there wasn't even an analogous case that the court might use to ascertain a punishment. "That's a little complicated… I don't usually have to go into all that," Berman Jackson said, per CNN.

    President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with state leaders about prison reform, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Trump: Mueller Probe a 'Witch Hunt,' Manafort Verdict 'A Very Sad Thing'

    According to CNN, the hearing was sparsely attended, but several members of US special counsel Robert Mueller's team "filled a front row of seats." Mueller is looking into allegations of collusion between Moscow and US President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election campaign. One of the highest-profile cases to arise from Mueller's probe is that of Paul Manafort, briefly Trump's campaign manager, who was recently found guilty of eight charges of financial fraud regarding income he earned by lobbying for Ukraine.

    Reports suggest Patten and Paul Manafort were associates. Manafort was recently found guilty by a jury in northern Virginia for committing tax fraud and bank fraud in relation to income he earned lobbying for Ukraine. The charge sheet specifying Patten's infractions makes no mention Manafort.

    Related:

    US Justice Department Backs Lawsuit Against Harvard’s Affirmative Action Policy
    Trump Urges US Supreme Court Chief Justice for Action on Russia Dossier
    'Justice for Colombia': Mass Support for Petition Urging England Game Do-Over
    Mueller Wants to Ask Trump About Obstruction of Justice - Reports
    Erdogan Says Turkey to Freeze Assets of US Justice, Interior Ministers
    Tags:
    lobbying, Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), Justice Deparment, Mueller, Paul Manafort, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse