Trump’s Disapproval Hits Record 60%, Nearly Half of US Backs Impeachment - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Approximately 60 percent of American voters disapprove of how US President Donald Trump is handling his job as president, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll revealed on Friday.

When asked, "Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president," 60 percent of respondents said they disapprove, while just 36 percent said they approve.

The poll also revealed that a slight majority of voters — 49 percent compared to 46 percent — think the US Congress should start impeachment proceedings that could lead to Trump being removed from office.

A slight majority of voters, or 45 percent, also said they disapproved of the way Trump was handling the US economy, compared to 45 percent who approve of his performance in this regard. The poll, which surveyed 1,003 adults between August 26 and August 29, has a margin of error of 3.6 percent.