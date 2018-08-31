Private Funeral for Legendary Singer Aretha Franklin Held in Detroit (VIDEO)

Former President Bill Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson will give speeches, while Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and many others will perform tribute songs at the funeral.
On August 16, Franklin, who has often been called the queen of soul, died at the age of 77. The singer, famous for hits such as "Say a little prayer," "Respect" and "Think," had been battling pancreatic cancer for several years, and spent the last weeks of her life in hospital.
