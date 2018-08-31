At Least 3 Arrested at Chapel Hill Rally Over Confederate Monument Toppling

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were arrested late Thursday at the University of North Carolina in the US city of Chapel Hill during a rally over the toppling last week of a Confederate monument on campus, police said.

"UNC-Chapel Hill has reported three arrests and no injuries at the event that took place at the McCorkle Place at the Silent Sam monument," Chapel Hill Police said in a statement on Twitter.

© AP Photo / Gerry Broome WATCH Protesters Topple Confederate Monument at University of North Carolina

The event, which lasted almost three hours and ended at around 10 p.m., was attended by some 300 supporters and opponents of the monument’s removal, the WFMY television channel said.

Tensions erupted last week over the presence of a one-hundred-year-old monument to the pro-slavery Confederation on university grounds, leading to its toppling. Four people have reportedly been charged.

