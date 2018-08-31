At Least 3 Arrested at Chapel Hill Rally Over Confederate Monument Toppling

"UNC-Chapel Hill has reported three arrests and no injuries at the event that took place at the McCorkle Place at the Silent Sam monument," Chapel Hill Police said in a statement on Twitter.
Tensions erupted last week over the presence of a one-hundred-year-old monument to the pro-slavery Confederation on university grounds, leading to its toppling. Four people have reportedly been charged.
