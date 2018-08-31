At least 4 Dead as Civilian Plane Crashes at US Military Base in Florida

"The accident occurred at approximately 10:35 a.m. The aircraft was a Beechcraft BE-60," the base tweeted. "Following the initial investigation, officials have confirmed four fatalities."
The aircraft came down two miles north of the installation’s runway in a densely wooded area, the military said. It initially reported only one fatality based on the flight plan documentation and physical evidence.
4 killed in civilian #PlaneCrash near Air Force base in Florida https://t.co/IofynU037J pic.twitter.com/69crKVUuwt— AirLines Flash (@AirLines_Flash) 30 августа 2018 г.
