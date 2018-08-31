Register
05:24 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington

    Trump Warns of Personal Involvement If FBI, DoJ Not 'Start Doing Their Job'

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has slammed Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russiagate as "illegal investigation," adding that "great scholars" have said that "there should never have been a special counsel," Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

    Trump has repeatedly criticised US Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into alleged Russian imeddling in the 2016 US presidential election campaign. After the recusal, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to lead the probe, which Trump has slammed as "witch hunt."

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions
    © AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty
    Trump: AG Jeff Sessions’ Job is Safe, At Least Until Midterm Elections
    Trump threatened Thursday to "get involved" unless FBI and US Justice Department "start doing their job," US President said at a rally in Indiana.

    "Our Justice Department and our FBI — at the top of each, because inside they have incredible people — but our Justice Department and our FBI have to start doing their job and doing it right and doing it now… I wanted to stay out, but at some point if it doesn't straighten out properly… I will get involved and I'll get in there if I have to," Donald Trump was quoted as saying by Reuters.

    Trump has repeatedly criticized the DoJ over its handling of Russiagate and suggested its leadership was biased against GOP, saying that "people are angry."

    US President Donald Trump
    © Sputnik / Serguey Guneev
    Shiny Thing!: Trump Suggests Russia Critics Switch Their Attention to China
    The US authorities have been probing the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as well as Moscow’s alleged meddling in the US 2016 presidential election, won by Trump, for months.

    Both Russia and Trump have repeatedly denied the allegations of collusion. Trump has said the special counsel’s investigation had not produced evidence of collusion in more than a year of the ongoing probe. Russian officials also denied interfering in the US election, saying the allegations of meddling had been made up to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud, corruption and other pressing issues in the United States.

    The first victim of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's "witch hunt" is Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Manafort was charged lst week with eight counts of bank fraud and tax evasion. However, no evidence of the alleged collusion has been currently found.

    READ MORE: Trump’s Aides Fear President to Pardon Ex-Campaign Chief Manafort

    Related:

    New Cracks Emerge in "Russiagate": Beneath the Headlines
    US Congressman: Russiagate ‘Simply Not a Concern of Normal Americans’
    Ex-CIA Officer: Russiagate Proponent Bill Browder ‘Should be in Jail'
    Dems Exaggerate POTUS’ Trump Tower Tweets to Keep Russiagate ‘Alive’ - Author
    Russiagate Cover for Real Scandal
    Tags:
    bias, criticism, Russiagate, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Justice Department, Mueller, Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse