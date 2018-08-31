New Twitter Policy to Label US Issue-Related, Candidate-Specific Ads

"The intention of this policy is to provide the public with greater transparency into ads that seek to influence people’s stance on issues that may influence election outcomes," the release said. "News publishers that meet specific criteria will be able to apply for exemption from this policy."
Twitter also announced a certification procedure in which it will verify advertisers’ identities and their locations within the United States, which will also help users find additional information about advertisement sponsors.
