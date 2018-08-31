New Twitter Policy to Label US Issue-Related, Candidate-Specific Ads

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tweets on controversial issues such as abortion, health care and guns, as well as advertisements endorsing a candidate in upcoming US elections will identify the sponsor in a new policy that was announced by Twitter in a press release on Thursday.

"The intention of this policy is to provide the public with greater transparency into ads that seek to influence people’s stance on issues that may influence election outcomes," the release said. "News publishers that meet specific criteria will be able to apply for exemption from this policy."

By labeling tweets within the Twitter timeline, "people will be able to clearly see who is promoting the ads and easily access more information," the release explained.

Twitter also announced a certification procedure in which it will verify advertisers’ identities and their locations within the United States, which will also help users find additional information about advertisement sponsors.

