Up to Eight People Injured Following Roof Collapse in Chicago - Reports (PHOTO)

ABC 7 reported that fire crews had responded to a roof collapse at a sludge concentration building at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant in Chicago. The broadcaster reported, citing officials, that two or three people were trapped in the facility.
According to the Chicago Tribune, at least 8 people have been hurt due to the explosion and the ensuing fire; however, the cause of the incident remains unclear.
"There's rubble and bricks, but the building is still standing. Certain sections are collapsed," Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt told the media, commenting on the rescue operation.
