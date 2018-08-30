Israel Reportedly Uses Paid Rallies as Part of Its Lobbying Efforts in US

Censored parts of a documentary by Al Jazeera have been revealed in a series of leaks to various media outlets, shedding light on the most controversial methods allegedly utilized by Tel Aviv to subvert opposition in the US.

Video fragments of the censored documentary based on an investigation by one of the Al Jazeera's journalists who infiltrated pro-Israeli groups in the US, has surfaced in global media, revealing details about alleged Israeli lobbying campaigns in the US.

One of the videos shows young people who had received fellowships at the Hoover Institution and revealed to the undercover journalist that they were allegedly told to attend mandatory pro-Israeli rallies by their supervisors. One of them openly called the act "astroturfing" —political activism that imitates grassroots action, but is in fact fueled by money, as its participants are paid for and usually have no interest in the promoted agenda.

The video also allegedly shows how such groups are trained for contact with the press in case journalists interview participants.

Another video suggests that the person behind the secretive organization Canary Mission, which works to undermine the activities of pro-Palestine movements and organizations, is Adam Milstein. Milstein is an Israeli-American millionaire and is widely known for his financial support of pro-Israeli groups in the US. In a video, a member of one such organization, Eric Gallagher of The Israel Project, told Al Jazeera's undercover journalist that Milstein was allegedly behind the Canary Mission.

The second part of the video purportedly shows Milstein himself explaining the purpose behind the Canary Mission's activities. He explains that it is important to depict Palestine supporters not just as anti-Semites, but also as racists who oppose freedom and democracy.