20:02 GMT +330 August 2018
    A U.S. border patrol vehicle drives along the border wall between Mexico and the United States in San Ysidro, California, U.S.

    US Revoking Passports Near Mexico Border Over 'Citizenship Fraud' - Reports

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    The White House is reported to be calling into question the citizenship of a number of individuals, in line with the government’s determination and Trump's campaign pledge to root out illegal immigration.

    According to a recent Washington Post report, an increasing number of US citizens, essentially people of Hispanic descent and who were largely born near the Texas-Mexico border, are being denied passports, having been accused of using bogus documents, birth certificates in particular.

    El muro entre EEUU y México en California
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Trump Clashes With Mexico's Top Diplomat Over Payments for Border Wall

    Part of those individuals are reported to be routinely sent to immigration detention centers, facing deportation, while others are prohibited from re-entering the country on grounds that their passports have been annulled. The State Department meanwhile stated that “the U.S.-Mexico border region happens to be an area of the country where there has been a significant incidence of citizenship fraud.”

    The news is currently being widely discussed on the internet, with many claiming that the policy, or rather an allegedly introduced practice, is disparaging and unlawful.

    Some even openly called for Trump’s impeachment over the contentious issue, with others chiming in referring to the reported move as “racist.”

    The move, despite the State Department’s assurances in comments to The Post that it is not a policy change, is largely seen as part of President Trump’s continued drive to push illegal immigration down. However, The Post found while conducting interviews with affected individuals, as well as immigration lawyers, that there has been a “dramatic shift in both passport issuance and immigration enforcement.”

    READ MORE: 'Brinksmanship': New US-Mexico Trade Deal Puts Pressure on Canada — Professor

    The US government stated that between the 1950s and 1990s a number of midwives and physicians assisting on the border had provided US birth certificates to babies who were virtually born on the Mexican territory. In some cases, medical workers involved admitted to the practice, however, many of these midwives were also birth attendants to those born legally in the country.

    Undocumented migration has long been a stumbling block in Mexico's diplomatic ties with the United States, and building the border wall has been a major presidential campaign pledge and prioritized issue for Trump. The American president most recently reiterated the idea stating that the US “cannot allow all of these people to invade out Country.” “Strong border, no crime,” he summed up.

    illegal crossing, illegal detention, migration centers, migrants, diplomacy, migration, Donald Trump, United States, Mexico
    Votre message a été envoyé!
