18:37 GMT +330 August 2018
    President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington

    Trump Says CNN Chief Should be Fired After Channel's Failure to Admit Flaw

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Carl Bernstein was one of the two men behind the unfolding of the Watergate scandal and US President Richard Nixon's consequent resignation. His latest investigation suggested that Donald Trump knew about the controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in 2016.

    US President Donald Trump slammed CNN journalist Carl Bernstein over one of his latest reports, calling him a "degenerate fool," who makes up "story after story" and is laughed at. Trump also accused CNN of being unable to admit that it had been "caught in a major lie" and suggested that AT&T, which owns the channel, should sack CNN's chief, Jeff Zucker.

    The report by the journalist and some of his colleagues claimed that Trump knew about the meeting between his son, Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in 2016 in order to discuss the possible release of information harmful to then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. 

    The report was based on an allegation that Michael Cohen had claimed that Trump knew about the meeting. The allegation was also shared by The Washington Post, which cited Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, but was later dispelled by Davis himself, who admitted that he was not sure whether Cohen knew if Trump was aware of the meeting.

    READ MORE: Advisers Urged Trump to Refrain From Commenting on Trump Tower Meeting — Reports

    Following tweets about the CNN story, the US president lashed out at the media outlets, accusing them of being led by hatred and an agenda, as well as of spreading fake news. He was joined by his son Trump Jr., who criticized CNN for "standing by" their story even in the face of Lanny Davis' confession.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
