Trump Says CNN Chief Should be Fired After Channel's Failure to Admit Flaw

Carl Bernstein was one of the two men behind the unfolding of the Watergate scandal and US President Richard Nixon's consequent resignation. His latest investigation suggested that Donald Trump knew about the controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in 2016.

US President Donald Trump slammed CNN journalist Carl Bernstein over one of his latest reports, calling him a "degenerate fool," who makes up "story after story" and is laughed at. Trump also accused CNN of being unable to admit that it had been "caught in a major lie" and suggested that AT&T, which owns the channel, should sack CNN's chief, Jeff Zucker.

CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake. Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time. Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

The report by the journalist and some of his colleagues claimed that Trump knew about the meeting between his son, Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in 2016 in order to discuss the possible release of information harmful to then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The report was based on an allegation that Michael Cohen had claimed that Trump knew about the meeting. The allegation was also shared by The Washington Post, which cited Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, but was later dispelled by Davis himself, who admitted that he was not sure whether Cohen knew if Trump was aware of the meeting.

Following tweets about the CNN story, the US president lashed out at the media outlets, accusing them of being led by hatred and an agenda, as well as of spreading fake news. He was joined by his son Trump Jr., who criticized CNN for "standing by" their story even in the face of Lanny Davis' confession.

I just cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is. Truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018