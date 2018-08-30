Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of Strangled Playboy Model

Last week, 36-year-old Playboy model Christina Carlin-Kraft was found strangled in the bedroom of her Philadelphia condo, with police having detained the suspect.

Authorities have arrested Jonathan Wesley Harris, 30, in Pittsburgh, Lower Merion Township Police and the Montgomery County prosecutor stated. The man, who was recently released from jail, was reportedly charged with first, second and third-degree murder, along with robbery, theft and related offenses in the murder of Christina Carlin-Kraft earlier this month.

MORE: A statement from the @MontcopaDA on the alleged violent struggle between suspect Jonathan Harris, 30, and former #Playboy model, 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft. Harris was arrested in #Pittsburgh.

According to officials, Kraft met Harris and they headed to her apartment, with a tipster allegedly pointing to the suspect after surveillance images had been released. The informant reportedly told authorities that Harris wrote in text messages that he had met a woman and was at her place on August 22.

.@MontcopaDA seeking a "person of interest" in last week's murder of model Christina Carlin-Kraft in her Cambridge Square condo in Ardmore.

Kraft was later found dead in her bedroom, with the autopsy indicating that her nose was fractured, and she died of ligature strangling just four days after being robbed.

On Wednesday, Kraft, whose modeling profile includes shootings for Victoria’s Secret, Playboy and Maxi, was laid to rest in a funeral service in New Jersey. Family members, including her father, and fiancé Alexander Ciccotelli, were spotted outside the Ventor church after the service.