Former Texas Police Officer Jailed for 15 Years Over Killing Teen – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Texas jurors have sentenced former police officer Roy Oliver to 15 years in jail for murdering 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, the broadcaster WFAA reported.

The incident took place in 2017 in Balch Springs, Dallas County. Oliver responded to a call from a party and opened fire at a vehicle moving away from the site, hitting the unarmed Edwards in the head.

Former police officer Roy Oliver also received a fine of $10,000, WFAA said on August 29.

#BREAKING: Former Texas police officer Roy Oliver sentenced to 15 years in prison and must pay a $10K fine for the murder of Jordan Edwards. Oliver shot the unarmed teen to death outside a party in Balch Springs in April 2017 after responding to reports of underage drinking. pic.twitter.com/stlhSGkMa1 — spacewoman reporter (@SpacewomanR) 30 августа 2018 г.

READ MORE: John McCain's Record; Violence in Chicago; Sanctions Silence Media in Venezuela

Oliver explained his actions by saying that he feared for the life of his partner officer Tyler Gross. Gross, however testified that he felt no threats to his safety, and that car in question was driving away from the policemen.