Canadian, US Officials Poised to Work Through Night on Trade Deal - Freeland

"They [Canada] want to be a part of the deal. We gave until Friday and I think we're probably on track. We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.
Meanwhile, Canadian and US officials will work through the night on making progress on a potential trade agreement, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters.
"Some of the teams may work throughout the night and [US] Ambassador [Robert] Lighthizer and I are looking forward to reviewing the progress that they’ve made," Freeland said on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Canadian Gov't Believes Deal to Update NAFTA is Still Possible
A new trade deal with Mexico and Canada would potentially replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The three countries have been working on modernizing NAFTA for about a year. Trump initiated the talks after saying he wanted to either renegotiate the terms of NAFTA or leave the agreement.
READ MORE: 'Didn't You Guys Burn Down White House?': Trump Justifies Tariff War
All comments
Show new comments (0)