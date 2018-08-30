Russian Research Firm Asks US Judge to Examine Issue of Selective Prosecution

"Defendant Concord Management and Consulting LLC ("Defendant" or "Concord"), by and through undersigned counsel, respectfully submits this motion and memorandum of points of law and authorities seeking discovery on the issue of selective prosecution," the document said on Wednesday.
The defense also said Ukrainian, Middle Eastern, and British nationals attempted to influence the November 8 election while Chinese, Canadian, and Italian companies made illegal donations but for some reason these cases did not lead to charges.
"That only Russian individuals and entities now face criminal liability for substantially similar alleged conduct strongly suggests that the government has selectively prosecuted Russian individuals and entities for being Russian," the filing said.
Moscow has repeatedly denied all allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling the accusations "absurd."
