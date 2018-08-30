Russian Research Firm Asks US Judge to Examine Issue of Selective Prosecution

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Concord Management and Consulting LLC, a Russian company accused of launching an operation to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election, asked a US judge to determine whether the case involved selective prosecution, according to a court document.

"Defendant Concord Management and Consulting LLC ("Defendant" or "Concord"), by and through undersigned counsel, respectfully submits this motion and memorandum of points of law and authorities seeking discovery on the issue of selective prosecution," the document said on Wednesday.

© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton US Intel, Media Spread Fake Reports on Alleged Russian Election Meddling - Analysts

The firm argued that unless the Court admits that no other foreign actors have been engaged in any similar activity, such as deceptive use of social media, this fact proves a case of selective prosecution.

The defense also said Ukrainian, Middle Eastern, and British nationals attempted to influence the November 8 election while Chinese, Canadian, and Italian companies made illegal donations but for some reason these cases did not lead to charges.

"That only Russian individuals and entities now face criminal liability for substantially similar alleged conduct strongly suggests that the government has selectively prosecuted Russian individuals and entities for being Russian," the filing said.

READ MORE: Trump: Mueller Probe a 'Witch Hunt,' Manafort Verdict 'A Very Sad Thing'

© REUTERS / Larry Downing Ex-CIA Chief of Russia Ops: US Has Carried Out Election Meddling Historically

On August 13, a federal judge denied the company's request to dismiss an indictment filed by Muller. On February 16, the US Justice Department revealed in court documents that the United States had indicted 13 Russian nationals and three entities, including Concord Management and Consulting LLC, for allegedly trying to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

Moscow has repeatedly denied all allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling the accusations "absurd."