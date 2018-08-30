Register
01:47 GMT +330 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Puget Sound Mine

    Enigmatic Mine Detonated Off US West Coast (VIDEO)

    © YouTube/SavannahEvans
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US officials detonated a mine about a kilometer from Puget Sound in Washington State this week.

    The naval mine, the origins of which remain unknown, was first noticed Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Business Insider reported. The mine was decades old, judging by how much "marine growth" was found on the rusted floating orb, the US Navy said Tuesday.

    The mine was exploded by a US Navy explosive ordnance disposal team, while Coast Guard units were tasked with setting up a perimeter to keep people safe. Residents were further prodded to take shelter in their homes during the detonation operation, Business Insider added.

    "This is the Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management with important information for the area of the Brownsville Marina. Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to SHELTER-IN-PLACE if you live or work around the Brownsville Marina at this time," emergency responders told the public before the situation was settled.

    The moored mine had to be towed out from Brownsville Marina before explosives could be used to set it off. According to local media reports, the Navy believes the mine was inert because of the absence of a secondary explosion when it was destroyed.

    "Upon initial inspection, the unidentified moored mine was found to have decades of marine growth," the Navy said.

    Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members are celebrating in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018
    © REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi
    'Syrian Situation Could Deteriorate and Explode into a Serious Crisis' – Expert

    Washington State resident Samuel Sherman was relieved nobody was injured, Komo News reported. "We didn't know if they were going to blow it up or not, but when we heard a boom and the house shook, we thought, ‘Oh man, did the thing go off on them?'" said Sherman.

    The Navy said it was not able to tow the mine to shore and detonate it somewhere else because of the possibility that the mine was packed with explosives. So the service branch decided to defuse the threat by exploding the device in the water, after a couple of divers lassoed the mine and pulled it out further from the marina.

    "Where do you get a World War II mine floating out here, of all places? Where'd it come from? That's my question," Steve Tillery, who owns a boat anchored at Brownsville Marina, said in comments to Komo News.

    Related:

    ‘Fault is Mine’: Elon Musk Apologizes for Calling British Diver ‘Pedo’
    Mine it to the Max! Chinese Crypto Miners Looking to Expand to Quebec
    Thou Shalt Mine: Bitcoin Altar Appears on the Streets of Russian City
    Explosion Hits Mine in China: 11 Killed, 9 Injured - Reports
    Explosion at Mine in Russia's Rostov Kills One, Injures 5 - Emergency Services
    Tags:
    mine, US Navy, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok