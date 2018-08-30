US Court Sentences Ex-FIFA Executive to 9 Years in Jail for Corruption

"Juan Angel Napout, a high-level figure in international soccer, was sentenced today in federal court in Brooklyn… to nine years' imprisonment following his trial convictions of conspiratorial racketeering and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy," the press release said.
Napout was also ordered to forfeit $3.3 million in bribe receipts and pay a $1 million fine, the release said.
The US authorities arrested Napout in 2015, when he was the president of CONMEBOL, the confederation responsible for soccer in South America, as well as the Vice President of FIFA and member of FIFA Executive Committee.
