US Court Sentences Ex-FIFA Executive to 9 Years in Jail for Corruption

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former FIFA Vice President Juan Angel Napout was sentenced to nine years in prison for conspiratorial racketeering and wire fraud conspiracy, US Eastern District Court of New York said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Juan Angel Napout, a high-level figure in international soccer, was sentenced today in federal court in Brooklyn… to nine years' imprisonment following his trial convictions of conspiratorial racketeering and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy," the press release said.

The sentence was issues after Napout was convicted for receiving millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for granting media and marketing rights to soccer tournaments.

Napout was also ordered to forfeit $3.3 million in bribe receipts and pay a $1 million fine, the release said.

The US authorities arrested Napout in 2015, when he was the president of CONMEBOL, the confederation responsible for soccer in South America, as well as the Vice President of FIFA and member of FIFA Executive Committee.

