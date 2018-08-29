State Department Refutes Reports Alleging US Intel Met Syrian Security Chief

Lebanese media outlet has reported citing sources that the US delegation had visited Damascus in June and held a meeting with senior officials of the Syrian security agencies.

In particular, the high-ranking US delegation stated that Washington would pull out its troops from Syria if Iranian forces are withdrawn from southern Syria, Al Akhbar newspaper reported on Tuesday.

However, Heather Nauert told reporters on Wednesday that the US State Department had no knowledge of a reported meeting in Damascus between a senior US official and the head of Syria's National Security Bureau intelligence service.

"It doesn't reflect any reality that we are certainly aware of… We have seen that report… it doesn't reflect anything that the US government is tracking at this point," Nauert said. "I am not aware of any meeting."

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Russian Foreign Ministry was also unaware of the alleged negotiations between delegations of the US and Syrian intelligence services.

READ MORE: Syria Presents Proof on Chemical Weapons Terror Attack Preparations

The Lebanese outlet reporting the meeting said among crucial points of the clandestine talks was also a proposal that US companies could be granted oil concessions in Syria's east and a request that the US side be fully provided with information about the remaining terrorist groups in Syria and about foreign fighters who could return to the Western countries.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW