FBI Refutes Clinton's Private Server Was Hacked By China

Donald Trump earlier claimed on Twitter that the emails of his Democratic rival during the 2016 Presidential elections, which contained classified information, were compromised by the now- antagonizing government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has stated that it has not found any evidence that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email had been hacked as part of a Chinese government op, as Donald Trump tweeted earlier.

“The FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised,” its statement reads.

On August 28, the US President brought up allegations on Twitter, insisting that the FBI and the Department of Justice should act.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 августа 2018 г.

​On his microblog Trumped referred to the report, revealing the breach, although he didn’t cite the source.

Report just out: “China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.” Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 августа 2018 г.

​According to the Washington Post, the tweets followed a publication by the Daily Caller on the matter, which cited “two sources briefed on the matter.”

The outlet reported that a Chinese-owned company operating in the Washington area compromised then-Secretary of State Clinton’s private server and obtained almost all of her emails in real time as she exchanged communication. According to the sources, the alleged hacking was part of an intelligence operation. China's foreign ministry has refuted the allegations.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate who ran against Trump in the 2016 election, used a private server and email accounts for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 contrary to US regulation and established practice.

In 2015, the FBI launched a full investigation into the "potential unauthorized transmission and storage of classified information" on former secretary of state Hillary Clinton's personal email server. The agency revealed that a substantial part of her correspondences contained classified information. Still, after a year-long probe, FBI Director James Comey recommended no charges against Clinton on July 5, 2016.

The bureau briefly reopened the investigation prior to the 2016 US presidential election due to newly discovered emails that may have been be pertinent to the case, but then closed the second probe, saying it stood by its earlier decision not to criminally prosecute Clinton.