Register
22:12 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Andrew Gillum addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.

    ‘Monkey This Up’: Florida GOP Candidate’s Comment on Black Opponent Draws Ire

    © AP Photo/ Steve Cannon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Florida’s gubernatorial election race took an unexpected turn Wednesday following the emergence of two contenders from the primaries the previous day, when Republican candidate Ron DeSantis used a term that critics say was a thinly veiled racial slur aimed at his opponent, Democrat Andrew Gillum, a black man.

    Florida's primary elections on Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates for the state's next governor to two figures: DeSantis, who presently represents the state in the US House of Representatives, and Gillum, the mayor of the state's capital city of Tallahassee.

    The Republican National Committee logo
    © AP Photo / Rainier Ehrhardt
    Florida GOP Candidate Fakes Degree, Claims Husband Heart Attack When Outed (PHOTOS)

    DeSantis wasted no time digging into his opponent, making some very explicit criticisms about Gillum's would-be governorship during an interview with Fox News Wednesday, but also, some critics say, some veiled ones with a more nefarious character.

    "You know, this is a guy, although he's much too liberal for Florida, I think he's got huge problems with how he's governed Tallahassee," DeSantis told Fox's Sandra Smith. "I watched those Democrats debate, and none of that is just my cup of tea, but he performed better than the other people there, so we gotta work hard to make sure that we continue Florida going in a good direction."

    So far, pretty typical criticism. However, what he said next sparked great controversy:

    "Let's build off the success we've had on Gov. [Rick] Scott. The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases bankrupting the state. That is not going to work," the representative said.

    New York lawyer caught on camera going on racist rant about Hispanic workers speaking Spanish with Spanish-speaking customers
    © Screenshot/Edward Suazo
    ‘I Am Not a Racist’ Says NYC Lawyer Repeatedly Caught in Racist Rants (VIDEOS)
    The rub is the word "monkey," a common racist slur for black people. The name dates to 19th century race science, the Huffington Post informs us, when polygenesis theories about different races being separate species held much greater sway. On the great hierarchy of races constructed to explain away white supremacy as a natural outcome of biology, race scientists placed black people at the bottom of the pyramid, next to non-human apes.

    If elected, Gillum would be Florida's first black governor.

    DeSantis' campaign responded to criticism about his use of the term by denying he meant anything by the phrase, saying that "to characterize it as anything else is absurd."

    ​"Florida's economy has been on the move for the last eight years, and the last thing we need is a far-left Democrat trying to stop our success," DeSantis communications director Stephen Lawson said in the statement.

    Critics then leapt into explaining that while DeSantis hadn't actually called Gillum a monkey, the comparison was direct enough to be what is called a "dog whistle."

    Republican candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives Steve West has a troubling history of inflammatory rhetoric against a host of minority groups.
    YouTube
    Meet the Hitler Sympathizer Who Just Won a Missouri State House Primary
    ​Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo slammed DeSantis, saying, "It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles," in a statement following the interview.

    Democratic Governors Association Deputy Communications Director David Turner told CNN, "Resorting to dog whistle politics within hours of winning the GOP nomination shows a desperate candidate who will stoop to new lows in order to court and give voice to fringe elements of society. Floridians want a leader who will bring them together; Ron DeSantis has shown that he would only divide Florida."

    ​The official Twitter page of Merriam-Webster's Dictionary even got in on the action, helpfully posting a link to the website's discussion of the term "dog whistle" and what it means.

    "Dog ears can detect much higher frequencies than our puny human ears can, so a dog whistle is nothing more than an exceedingly high-pitched whistle that canines can hear, but that we cannot," the dictionary's website reads. "Yet there's another dog whistle we've been hearing about lately: a coded message communicated through words or phrases commonly understood by a particular group of people, but not by others."

    ​Gillum's campaign has been built on a progressive agenda that's won him the endorsement of well-known left-wing politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who praised the "political revolution" Gillum was leading in Florida.

    Family verbally assaulted for F*ck Trump sign
    © Screenshot/CharlotteUprising
    ‘I’m Gonna Get You, N***er!’ Anti-Trump Sign Sends US Man on Racist Rant (VIDEO)

    The mayor of Tallahassee bills himself as the only "non-millionaire" in the race and as a champion of lower and middle-class Floridians, with such platform planks as Medicare for All, a $15 an hour minimum wage and staunch opposition to the state's controversial "stand your ground" firearm self-defense law, the Miami Herald noted. His campaign has been driven by a resurgence of young, liberal and black voters, the paper noted.

    "I want you to know that this thing is not about me," Gillum said during his primary victory speech Tuesday. "This race is about every single one of us. Those of us inside this room. Those outside of this room. Those who voted for me. Those who didn't vote at all. And those who didn't vote for me because they are Republicans. But I want to be their governor, too."

    Geoff Burgan, Gillum's campaign spokesman, told the Tallahassee Democrat that his campaign wasn't going to officially respond to the comments.

    "DeSantis' comments speak for themselves," Burgan said.

    Related:

    'Fanatic Dictator': Twitter Abuzz After Trudeau Defends His Jab at 'Racist'
    Disputing Westminster Attacker's Citizenship Part of 'Racist Mindset' - Charity
    Woman Yells 'Racist', Rams Into Car With Pro-Trump MAGA Sticker - Reports
    ‘You’re a Rude N***er:’ US Man Unleashes Racist Tirade at Honking Driver (VIDEO)
    'Shocking & Vile': UK BBC Host Shamed for 'Racist' Senegal Footballers Tweet
    Tags:
    dictionary, tweets, criticism, candidates, ethnic slurs, race, election, governor, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse