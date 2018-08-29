UK MP Says NATO HQ Should Be Named After Late US Senator John McCain - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The recently completed new headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels should be named after the late US Senator John McCain as per the request of a British Member of Parliament, CNN reported on Wednesday.

NATO has received the request and it will be carefully considered by the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the US media reported, citing NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu.

Earlier this week, Tom Tugendhat, the UK Conservative MP who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, sent a letter to Stoltenberg, requesting the new facility to be dedicated to the late US Senator from Arizona.

"Very few people have embodied the values that NATO is built on in the way Senator John McCain III did," Tugendhat said in his letter, dated August 26.

McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain cancer in 2017,at the age of 81.

In a statement after his passing, Stoltenberg called McCain a strong supporter of NATO and someone who will be remembered for his courage and character.

NATO’s new $1.45 billion headquarters opened in late April.