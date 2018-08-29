Trump Says White House Counsel Don McGahn to Leave Post in Fall

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his job this fall.

"White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

Earlier on Wednesday US media reported that some Trump allies are worried McGahn gave too much information to Special Counsel Robert Mueller during his interviews in connection with the investigation into allegations that the Trump colluded with Russia.

McGahn served as general counsel for Trump's campaign and transition team.

