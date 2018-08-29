Register
    Famous pop singer Michael Jackson points to some hundred fans during a press conference at Munich's Olympic stadium Wednesday, June 9, 1999. Jackson visited the Bavarian capital to promote his charity concert Michael Jackson and Friends on June 27, 1999

    Michael Jackson Earns More From Beyond Grave Than He Did Alive - Reports

    © AP Photo / Uwe Lein
    US
    Court documents have shed light on some details of the King of Pop's post-mortem accounts. Since Jackson passed away in 2009, his legacy has reportedly brought in over $900 million, making him one of the richest dead celebrities.

    Michael Jackson is earning more after his death than he did in life, the Daily Mirror reports, citing court papers.

    The newly-released documents, which were filed with an LA court by his executives, contain figures for the 2015 accounts. According to them, Michael's estate acquired 74 million that year, including $18.8 million from merchandising, and shy of $2.5 million from publishing rights.

    His gross earnings are understood to have exceeded $900 million since his death in 2009.

    READ MORE: Michael Jackson’s Doctor: Father ‘Chemically Castrated’ Young Pop Star (VIDEO)

    This apparently has helped his family have a care-free life, as the 2015 spending included a $10.8 million house for the children and nearly $1 million in health fees, allowance and expenses for his 88-year old mother, in addition to minor expenditures such as luxurious holidays to destinations like Hawaii for his children and pricy vehicles for his entourage.

    In this Feb. 24, 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points and sings, dances and struts during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour, in Kansas City
    © AP Photo / Cliff Schiappa
    Fake Michael Jackson Songs: Sony No Longer Denies the Charges

    Jackson, who died from an overdose of the anesthetic propofol in 2009 at the age of 50, was said to have had debts of up to $500 million at the time of his death. The court papers claim, however, that his executors have "disposed of most of the creditors' claims."

    One of his promoters said during a wrongful death civil trial in 2013 that the King of Pop was in desperate need of cash months before his death, and couldn't even afford a house for him and his children, who were "living like vagabonds."

    In 2017, however, Forbes reported that Jackson topped the list of world's highest-paid dead celebrities for the fifth year in a row, with earnings of $75 million.

    dead celebrity, legacy, earnings, Michael Jackson, United States
