Trump Dubs Reports Relying on Anonymous Sources 'Fiction'

"The fact is that many anonymous sources don’t even exist. They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters… Enemy of the People!" Trump said in a Twitter message.
In a second post, Trump suggested that when readers see anonymous sources in a story, they should stop reading, because such reports are nothing but fiction.
When you see “anonymous source,” stop reading the story, it is fiction!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 августа 2018 г.
Trump has repeatedly called the US press "the opposition party," and refers to certain media outlets as "fake news."
All comments
Show new comments (0)