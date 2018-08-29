Trump Dubs Reports Relying on Anonymous Sources 'Fiction'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump lashed out at the press on Wednesday, saying that many of the anonymous sources reporters use in their stories do not exist and reiterating his view that the media is the enemy of the people.

"The fact is that many anonymous sources don’t even exist. They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters… Enemy of the People!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

In a second post, Trump suggested that when readers see anonymous sources in a story, they should stop reading, because such reports are nothing but fiction.

When you see “anonymous source,” stop reading the story, it is fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 августа 2018 г.

Trump has repeatedly called the US press "the opposition party," and refers to certain media outlets as "fake news."