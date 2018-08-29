Russian National to Act as Pallbearer for McCain – Reports

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition activist, is expected to act as pallbearer during the funeral of John McCain as per the late senator’s last wishes, Politico reports.
Other pallbearers will reportedly include former US Vice President Joe Biden, ex-Secretary of Defense William Cohen and actor Warren Beatty.
As Kara-Murza explained to Politico, a mutual friend delivered McCain’s request to him last April, about nine months after the senator was diagnosed with cancer.
"I was speechless and heartbroken, close to tears at that moment. I said yes, of course, and that it would be the most heartbreaking honor that anyone could think of," he said.
READ MORE: McCain Was Loyal 'Spear Carrier for America's Imperial Agenda' – Journalist
Kara-Murza also added that at that time McCain "knew how it was going to end, and he was planning everything.”
John McCain will be buried on September 2 at the US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.
All comments
Show new comments (0)