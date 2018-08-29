Donald Trump Shows Media Red Card (PHOTO)

US President Donald Trump met the head of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino in the White House.

Donald Trump met International Football Federation (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino in the White House, where he showed a red card to the journalists present, Fox News reports.

READ MORE: ‘I Remember Pearl Harbor,' Trump Reportedly Told Japanese PM in Meeting

Infantino shows Trump a red card at White House pic.twitter.com/CcOoDmWRCT — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 28, 2018

As reported, during the conversation, the president of FIFA presented Donald Trump yellow and red football cards, jokingly assuming that "they can be useful" to the head of the White House.

Donald Trump given red card by Fifa boss in Oval Office (ITV) https://t.co/dOwEslzI41 pic.twitter.com/iywunMHzSG — sabinews (@sabinewsnaija) August 29, 2018

"Yellow card is a warning, and red is needed if you want to disqualify someone," Infantino explained.

"That's very good. I like that," Trump said. Trump responded and showed a red card to the press representatives, after which all those present laughed.

The meeting took place in preparation for World Cup 2026, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.