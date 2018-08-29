Trump Says Reports on China Hacking Clinton's Classified Emails 'Very Big Story'

The Daily Caller has reported citing a former intelligence official and a government staff official, both of whom were briefed on findings of the Intelligence Community Inspector General, that Chinese-owned company in the Washington, DC area was able to obtain nearly all of Hillary Clinton's emails by using software embedded in her private server.

The sources declined to name the company, however, they said the firm worked as a front for the Chinese government, according to the media outlet. US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that these media reports on Chinese-owned company obtaining nearly all emails of the former State Secretary are “a very big story” as the correspondence contained classified information.

Report just out: “China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.” Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 августа 2018 г.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate who ran against Trump in the 2016 election, used a private server and email accounts for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 contrary to US regulations and established practice.

The FBI investigated Clinton on the matter and concluded that she did not intend to violate US laws. In closing the investigation in July 2015, the FBI recommended that no criminal charges be filed against Clinton. However, the FBI acknowledged that the former official was "extremely careless" in handling her email communications and that she passed secret and confidential emails on numerous occasions.

The bureau briefly reopened the investigation prior to the 2016 US presidential election due to newly discovered emails that may had been be pertinent to the case, but then closed the second probe, saying it stood by its earlier conclusion not to criminally prosecute Clinton.

