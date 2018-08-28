Trump Slams Tech Giants Google, Facebook for ‘Treading on Troubled Territory’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that tech giants Google, Facebook and Twitter are operating in dangerous territory and should be careful.

Earlier in the day, Trump in a Twitter post accused Google and other tech companies of suppressing the views of conservatives and hiding positive news. Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow earlier in the day told reporters that the administration was "looking into" how to respond to the tech companies.

"Google and Twitter and Facebook, they are really treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful," Trump said. "It is not fair to large portions of the population."

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 августа 2018 г.

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 августа 2018 г.

The US president said Google is taking advantage of a lot of people and characterized the charge against the tech giants as very serious. Trump said "thousands and thousands of complaints" were coming in about the tech companies.

In turn, Google said in a statement its search function is not used to set a political agenda and does not bias results to favor any political ideology. "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology."

Trump renewed his criticism earlier in August by saying the "fake news media" was bad for the United States. The US president’s comments came as hundreds of newspapers across the country published editorials protesting his attacks on the press.

