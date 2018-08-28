US Considers Regulating Google After Trump's Tweet - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US administration looking at the possibility of regulating Google after President Donald Trump accused the search engine of rigging its results so it only showed negative stories about him, Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked whether the Trump administration was looking into possible regulation for Google, Kudlow said, "We'll let you know. We're taking a look at it."

Earlier on Tuesday in a Twitter message, Trump accused Google and others of "suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good."

Trump also drew attention to the fact that the search engine controlled what people see online, saying this was a serious situation that "will be addressed."

In addition, the US press has been condemned by the US president multiple times who dubbed it "the enemy of the people" and "the opposition party," even branding certain media outlets as "fake news."